Mary Miller KILGOUR Obituary
MARY MILLER KILGOUR (nee Robinson) Peacefully at home in her sleep, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, age 96. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Charles Sherwood Kilgour (1993), and cherished son, Ian (2014). Darling mother of Ann Louise Rawson (Kent Rawson) and Jeffrey James R. Kilgour (Mary Kilgour). Loving grandmother of Dr. Jamie Rawson (Dr. Christine Chen), Evan Rawson, Rosemary and Michael Kilgour, and Robin Kilgour. Precious great-grandmother of Liya Joy Rawson. Former mother-in-law of Mary Biggar. Sweet Aunt Mary to many nieces and nephews from the Robinson and Kilgour families. Predeceased by parents, Lillian Vera and Robert Sheriff Robinson of New Liskeard; dear brothers Jack (Julie) and Howard (Kim); and adored sisters Nonie Taylor (Dick) and Barbara Brooks. Graduate in Fine Arts, University College, University of Toronto (1944). Member Gamma Phi sorority. Served as a WREN (1944 - 1945) in Halifax, where she met her future husband, Charlie. Following the war, she worked as a journalist and fiction editor for Chatelaine Magazine. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held. Family, friends, caregivers and acquaintances are warmly invited to a reception being held on Thursday, October 3rd, 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. at The Faculty Club, University of Toronto, 41 Willcocks Street in honour and remembrance of Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF), Donor Relations, 551 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON, M5V 0N8 or at www.MSF.ca. Condolences and donations may be posted at www.humphreymiles.com Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
