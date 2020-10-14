You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Mary NEALE
MARY NEALE (longtime Weston Resident) Passed away after a long and full life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Andrew's Terrace, Cambridge, ON in her 94th year. Loved daughter of the late Lucy and Cecil Neale and sister of the late Roy. Mary spent 35 years in education and approximately 30 years as a volunteer counselor at the former Tele Care Distress line and the Senior Peer Helping Center in Etobicoke. She will be missed by kind relatives in England and friends in Canada. A sincere "Thank You" to all of them. A private service will take place at St. Philip's Anglican Church, 31 St. Phillips Road, Etobicoke on Thursday at 11a.m. followed by the interment in St. Philip's churchyard. If desired, donations may be made to the St. Philip's Anglican Church Renovation Fund www.stphilips.net or Operation Eyesight www.operationeyesight.com would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com to express your condolences and join Mary's funeral through a live webcast which you may view in the comfort of your home.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
