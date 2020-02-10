|
MARY PAMELA LUDFORD KELLY(née Taylor) Peacefully on Friday February 7, 2020 in her 86th year. Daughter of Winnifred Mary Taylor (nee Ludford) originally of Winchester (England) and J.B.L (Jackie) Taylor of Kingston (Jamaica). She attended ALPHA Academy in Kingston and continued her studies in Art History as a mature student at McGill and University of Toronto. Pam was always proud of her Jamaican heritage and could playfully surprise new friends with her easy command of Patois. Pam was adored by family and friends for her strong, loving nature and gift for amusing storytelling. Beloved wife of B. Vincent Kelly. Her extraordinary hosting skills supporting Vince's international career were appreciated by friends and colleagues in many postings. Loving mother of John Burton Vincent Kelly and dear mother-in-law of Patricia Fish. Cherished Oma of Julian and Vivien who enjoyed her culinary talents (particularly the rice-and-peas!). Dear sister of Brigid Spin (Wijbrand), Madeleine Levy (David) and the late Robert Taylor. She remains in the hearts of her many nieces and nephews for her warm spirit and frequent kindness. Pam will be remembered by her local community of friends for her plum puddings at Horticultural Society Christmas dinners and spearheading the 1997 publication of a handsome hardbound history, Memories of Haldimand Township: When the Lakes Roared, a collection of essays, photographs and personal reminiscences published on the 200th Anniversary of the settlement of the Township. Friends and family are invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E., Cobourg on Tuesday afternoon February 11th from 4 until 6 o'clock A Funeral Mass will be held at "my tiny church", St. Mary's Catholic Church, Grafton, on Wednesday February 12th at 11 o'clock. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Grafton in the Spring. Many thanks to the caring staff at Centennial Place, Millbrook, and the doctors and nurses of the dialysis unit of PRHC. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020