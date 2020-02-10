You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Grafton, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pamela Ludford KELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Pamela Ludford KELLY Obituary
MARY PAMELA LUDFORD KELLY(née Taylor) Peacefully on Friday February 7, 2020 in her 86th year. Daughter of Winnifred Mary Taylor (nee Ludford) originally of Winchester (England) and J.B.L (Jackie) Taylor of Kingston (Jamaica). She attended ALPHA Academy in Kingston and continued her studies in Art History as a mature student at McGill and University of Toronto. Pam was always proud of her Jamaican heritage and could playfully surprise new friends with her easy command of Patois. Pam was adored by family and friends for her strong, loving nature and gift for amusing storytelling. Beloved wife of B. Vincent Kelly. Her extraordinary hosting skills supporting Vince's international career were appreciated by friends and colleagues in many postings. Loving mother of John Burton Vincent Kelly and dear mother-in-law of Patricia Fish. Cherished Oma of Julian and Vivien who enjoyed her culinary talents (particularly the rice-and-peas!). Dear sister of Brigid Spin (Wijbrand), Madeleine Levy (David) and the late Robert Taylor. She remains in the hearts of her many nieces and nephews for her warm spirit and frequent kindness. Pam will be remembered by her local community of friends for her plum puddings at Horticultural Society Christmas dinners and spearheading the 1997 publication of a handsome hardbound history, Memories of Haldimand Township: When the Lakes Roared, a collection of essays, photographs and personal reminiscences published on the 200th Anniversary of the settlement of the Township. Friends and family are invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E., Cobourg on Tuesday afternoon February 11th from 4 until 6 o'clock A Funeral Mass will be held at "my tiny church", St. Mary's Catholic Church, Grafton, on Wednesday February 12th at 11 o'clock. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Grafton in the Spring. Many thanks to the caring staff at Centennial Place, Millbrook, and the doctors and nurses of the dialysis unit of PRHC. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -