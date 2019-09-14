You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
MARY PRESTON MOORE (nee Rust) It is with great sadness the family of Mary P Moore announce her passing on September 5, 2019, in her 97th year. Predeceased by husband, Frank Moore (1968). Survived by sons, Bill (Mary) and Tim; granddaughters, Meghan (Mike) and Kate; nephew, James Rust; niece, Anne Kirkpatrick; and grand- dog, Torrie. Born in Stratford, Mary graduated from the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing in 1945 and the University of Toronto Public Health program in 1947. She worked in various roles of public health in Toronto until 1969. She returned to Stratford and worked at the Stratford Nursing School division of Conestoga College until her retirement in 1988. In her retirement, she dedicated 25 years to the Sunnybrook Volunteer program including a term as president. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home 'Scarborough Chapel', 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.) on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Mary's memory can be made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre or the Ontario SPCA. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
