You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary SAUNDERS


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary SAUNDERS Obituary
MARY SAUNDERS (née Cranston) May 31, 1933 - May 1, 2020 Sorrowfully we announce the passing of Mary Saunders, beloved wife of Ernie for 65 years. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her children Kathleen (Jeffrey Barnes), John (Nicolette Eus), Virginia (Tim Charron), Carolyn and David (Heather Mosher); and by her thirteen grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Mary grew up in Toronto. She went to school at Holy Rosary, St. Joseph's and Ryerson. She worked as a writer and editor before marrying an RCAF pilot and moving to various places around the world. She and Ernie settled in Abbotsford, BC in 1988. Mary continued her writing pursuits for the rest of her life. In Abbotsford she was actively involved in the formation of Learning Plus, an organization which still flourishes today. A celebration of Mary's life will be held when travel is easier. It is in giving that we receive... and in dying that we are born to eternal life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -