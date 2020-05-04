|
|
MARY SAUNDERS (née Cranston) May 31, 1933 - May 1, 2020 Sorrowfully we announce the passing of Mary Saunders, beloved wife of Ernie for 65 years. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her children Kathleen (Jeffrey Barnes), John (Nicolette Eus), Virginia (Tim Charron), Carolyn and David (Heather Mosher); and by her thirteen grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Mary grew up in Toronto. She went to school at Holy Rosary, St. Joseph's and Ryerson. She worked as a writer and editor before marrying an RCAF pilot and moving to various places around the world. She and Ernie settled in Abbotsford, BC in 1988. Mary continued her writing pursuits for the rest of her life. In Abbotsford she was actively involved in the formation of Learning Plus, an organization which still flourishes today. A celebration of Mary's life will be held when travel is easier. It is in giving that we receive... and in dying that we are born to eternal life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2020