MARY SHEILA COOK It is with heavy hearts and a collective sigh of sadness that we inform Sheila's many friends, colleagues and students that she passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. Mary Sheila Cook, like most things she set her mind to, exceeded all expectations and fought her cancer and its prognosis and lived to see more birthdays and share in more milestones than perhaps one could have expected. For this, we her loved ones, are grateful and humbled. Her determined spirit to bring people together and generosity was most remarkable: She was a leader in her academic field and built bridges in the education of future educators. Her time as coordinator and professor at Victoria College in the University of Toronto saw the creation of the concurrent teacher educator program, the Education and Society program and the Vic One Education stream. Her passion for teaching was unparalleled. She first graduated from St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto and then from the Ontario Institute in Studies in Education with her doctorate in education. She taught in the public-school system as a French teacher and librarian. She then dedicated herself to the success of new immigrants teaching them not only English language but also by inviting them into the fabric of her life outside the classroom. She truly impacted the trajectory of many students' lives in a way that few can claim to have done. She was a treasured friend to many. Always willing to add more seats to the table, she genuinely welcomed new and old friends alike. She has sustained friendships across oceans, having lived in France for many years and created a second family there in Seyssins. She has maintained friendships across generations and various circumstances. That includes maintaining friendships she made as a young mother working as an English as a second language teacher; to regularly hosting many friends, many who consider her to be part of their own families. She is survived by her siblings, Bill Metzler (Betty), Anne Trousdale (Peter) and Michael Metzler and her sister- in-law, Donna. She was cherished by them. She will be missed by her siblings. She was a constant and a certainty to them, in her love and in her presence. This unwavering support and sureness defined Sheila as a mother as well. She raised her sons, Andrew and D'Arcy to know how to be loved and give love. She raised her sons to be confidant and kind, loyal and respectful. She raised them in her image and none are more thankful for that than her daughters-in- law, Rachel and Aynsley. In her role as grandmother, Sheila thrived. Fun, vivacious, playful, her grandchildren, Thomas, Owen, Ryan, Evan and Lia all adored her. Those qualities, among many other of her attributes, we see in the grandchildren; a remarkable woman they simply knew as grandma/ mamie. Sheila is survived by her devoted husband, David. David simply loved Sheila. They traveled to beautiful places together; they entertained their friends often; and they enjoyed life's simple moments, many of them sitting lakeside at the family cottage. He was her partner in life and recently her partner at the end. He stood beside her though her many accomplishments, celebrating her, and he lay beside her and held her, comforting her. As did so many who gave Sheila care and support whom we thank. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sheila Cook International Experience Scholarship at Victoria College are gratefully accepted. A celebration of Sheila's life will take place on October 27 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Victoria College in Alumni Hall. Details may be found at the Victoria University website www.vicu.utoronto.ca. We hope to continue Sheila's legacy and passion for education for generations to come.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019