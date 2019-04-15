Services Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. John the Apostle Parish 5457 Trafalgar St. Vancouver , ON View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Mary SPITZ Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary SPITZ

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers MARY SPITZ (née Kyryluk) Great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend to every person she met, Mary passed away on April 12, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. She rejoins her love and husband of seventy-one years, Peter, her son, Ken, and her daughter, Patricia. She is survived by her sons Jerry, Grant, Murray and Warren. She will be dearly missed by her daughters-in-law, her thirteen grandchildren, her ten great-grandchildren, her extended family and the many people she touched with her kindness, warmth and humour. Mary was born in the Rural Municipality of Ethelbert, Manitoba on December 16, 1921, the eldest child of Pauline (Hlady) and Frederick Kyryluk, later the step-daughter of Max Melnyk. She was sister to Leon, Ernie, Wilfred and Adele, all of whom she now joins. As Mary said at the celebration of Peter's life, "we danced the whole floor." They lived a life of constant adventure. From Dad's promising baseball career as a teen to Mom venturing out to work in Chicago to a quick stint in Toronto, they eventually set sail to British Columbia. Forever partners, Dad joined the legion of "gyppo" logging entrepreneurs and Mom took charge of everything back in the city, including finances, operations, and raising five boys. In the 1970's, they picked up stakes and moved to Texas, where they adopted an entirely new lifestyle manufacturing boats in San Antonio and running concessions in Texas State parks. Never a dull moment. Mary will be remembered as a progressive woman with enormous grace and compassion. She was ahead of her time; infinitely tolerant and accepting, she was a comfort to all as they always knew that their choices would be respected. That said, she never hesitated to throw a perfectly timed jab with a wry smile - wit was definitely in her arsenal. Mom embraced every aspect of life. From music to baseball, hockey, soccer and every sport available, Mom made sure her boys got to do it all, with a good measure of Ukrainian culture - food, music, language - included throughout. An avid curler, Mary scored a very rare "eight-ender" in her forties at the Pacific Curling Club in Vancouver and proudly wore her pin well into her nineties. No one could spend time with Mary without feeling the bonds of friendship form. Her warmth, open-heartedness, honesty and genuine caring were known to all. Conversations were always flavoured with memorable and witty one-liners and wry observations that often left people in stitches. Her memory lives on in the lives of all she touched and the wisdom she shared; wisdom we will continue to live by. Her legacy of three succeeding generations is a testament to her and Peter's example of loving relationships and parenting. The Spitz Family would like to acknowledge and extend our sincere gratitude to the nurses and care aides at Crofton Manor and Evergreen Nursing. The wonderful care and affection they showed to Mom throughout her time as a resident at Crofton Manor, and in particular during these last weeks, will forever be remembered by our family. The genuine friendships that we developed with the staff are something that we will always cherish as a family. A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Apostle Parish (5457 Trafalgar St. Vancouver) at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17th. An internment and reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Spitz Family Award and Fellows Program for Indigenous Women via the Warren & Maureen Spitz Family Foundation (https://www.easydonate.com/SpitzFamily). We love you, Mom. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries