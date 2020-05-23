|
DR. MARY STEWART SOMERVILLE O'BRIEN (nee Barr) Born in Carstairs, Lanarkshire, Scotland on Jan 11, 1925, died in Ottawa May 5, 2020 at the age of 95. Mary, or as she was known in later days 'Nana', was raised on the family dairy farm Muirfoot by her parents Hugh Cooper Barr and Mary Spence Barr (nee Somerville) along with siblings Rachel, Maisie, William and Hugh who are all deceased. She graduated from the University of Edinburgh Medical School in 1947, awarded a gold medal in surgery. Upon graduation Mary came to Canada to take up medical residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Queen's University (Hotel Dieu) with subsequent training in Toronto and Edmonton. Married to Wing Commander (RCAF) John Murnin O'Brien MD., FRCPC. In 1951 she gave up her residency to parent Thomas (Ania), Mary, John (Pam), Hugh (Kirsten) and Michael (Rhonda) throughout many international military postings. She returned to work as an Ottawa physician in 1964. She began general practice at Carleton University Health Services in 1969 and became Director from 1979 to 1989 when she retired. While at the Carleton University Health Services she was instrumental in establishing the renowned Disabled Students Program. She was also key in developing the University's Employee Assistance Program. She was awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws honoris causa (LLD) by Carleton University on June 7, 1990. Mary enjoyed gardening, cross country skiing, walking, opera, travel, and reading. Her love of nature and alpine plants took her to such beautiful vistas as: The New Zealand highlands, the Dolomites, Namaqualand, and the Canadian Rockies. She took great joy spending time with her 12 loving grandchildren. Memoriam donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. A celebration of her life will be held later; "where trillium grow".
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020