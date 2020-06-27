|
MARY STUART WHITE September 23, 1924 - June 20, 2020 After a long and full life, Mary Stuart White died on June 20, 2020 aged 95. Born Mary Clark, on September 23 1924, she grew up in Toronto, attending Allenby Public school and St. Clements School. She spent her summers growing up in Go Home Bay and attended Trinity College at the University of Toronto until her marriage to William Balfour in 1944. She joined him in Halifax where he was stationed with the navy. After the war, the couple returned to Toronto briefly before moving to Ancaster, where they brought up their four children, skiing in winter and spending summers on Lake Joseph, Muskoka. In the mid-1960s, Mary attended McMaster University to complete her bachelor's degree. After 33 years with William, in 1977 Mary moved to Kingston where she owned the Canadian Shop, and then Ottawa, where she sold real estate and was married briefly to Douglas White. It was there that Mary rekindled her teenage romance with Johnny Waters, living with him until his death. She moved back to Hamilton in 1993 where she lived until 2015, when she moved to Belmont House in Toronto. Mary was an inveterate traveler, visiting Italy, France, Greece and Spain in the early 1960s, long before travel to Europe was popular. Her later journeys took her as far afield as Cuba, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Bali, which she visited in her mid 80s. She was voracious reader and superlative Scrabble player. Mary is affectionately remembered by her four children Mary Balfour, David Balfour, Victoria Balfour and Frederik Balfour; her four grandchildren Daphne Anastassiadis, Emily Anastassiadis, St. Clair Balfour and Laura Balfour Padden; and five great grandchildren Thalia Anwin, Sam and Charlie Visser and Scarlett and Gordon Padden. She is also remembered by Philippe Anastassiadis and Patricia Edgecombe Balfour. A brief family funeral was held on June 26 and a celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date. Her family would like to especially thank the staff at Belmont. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to the George Herman Memorial Foundation, a registered charity (119234763RR0001).
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020