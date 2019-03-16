You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARY TERESA LYNCH It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Teresa Lynch, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was married to the late Denis Benedict Lynch until his death in 2005 and was a devoted mother to Margaret (Brian), Liam (Tiffany), Kathleen (Brendan), Mary (Jeff) and Denis (Diane). She was a loving grandmother to Ryan, Samantha, Rebecca, Nicole, James, Barry, Jennifer, Kevin, Christie, Liam, Damien, Mikayla, Aiden and Madison and great-grandmother to Emma, Lucy, Caoimhe, Grace, Josh, Joey and Jacob. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.) on Sunday, March 17th from 2-5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 18th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 354 St. Clair Ave. W. (west of Spadina Rd.) at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
