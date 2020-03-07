|
MARY VIRGINIA OUELLET (Ginny) Née Coope r Born July 23, 1923 - March 1, 2020 We are very sad to share the news of our mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother's passing on Sunday, March 1st. at the Houses of Providence in Toronto. Ginny was an exceptional lady, who dearly loved her family, language, travel and a good laugh. Mary Virginia Cooper was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.; daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Marie F. Cooper; Ginny (as she insisted on being referred to) was predeceased by her younger sister Jacqueline Yelton Hadley (née Cooper) and her beloved grandson, Philippe L. P. Ouellet and niece, Lynne Yelton Di Carlo. At the age of sixteen, Ginny won a national scholarship to attend Webster College in St-Louis where she majored in English literature and education. She pursued her passion for words both in school and later in life as she learned to speak and write French fluently. After teaching at a number of secondary and post-secondary institutions in the U.S and Canada, Ginny turned to editing educational texts for TV Ontario and trade publications for Gage publishing in Toronto, became a published author herself (Down the Organization - Gage Publishing) drawing on her dry sense of humour and keen observations of the world as she experienced it. Ginny also travelled extensively, living in St. Louis Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; Paris, France; Québec City, Québec, Galveston, Texas; and finally, Toronto, Ontario, to be near her family. Always and everywhere she had fun. Ginny is mourned by son Pierre Ouellet; (Doreen Bouchard Ouellet), granddaughter Michelle Ouellet (Nicholas Carella); great-granddaughter, Claire Oliveros-Ouellet; nephew, H. Richard Yelton and family; niece Lynne Yelton Di Carlo's family and by many others who had the great fortune to meet her. Funeral Service - Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Holy Rosary Church o 354 St Clair Ave W, York, ON M5P 1N4 Visitation - 9:30 a.m. Service - 10:30 a.m. If able, please donate to Ewart Angus SPRINT Home for Dementia Care. Go to sprintseniorcare.org/donate and note that the donation is for Ewart Angus SPRINT Home
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020