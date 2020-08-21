You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Manore) Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Manore) Wilson Obituary
MARY MACDONALD WILSON
(née Manore)
Peacefully in Toronto on August 16, 2020. Loving wife of William McClain Wilson for over 50 years. Beloved mother of Victoria (Karen Lovell) and Mary (Ashley Collier) and adored Granny of Jack, Katie, Charlotte and Annie. Dear sister of Reid Manore (Joanne) of Fredericton and kind aunt to eleven nieces and nephews. Mary loved her work as a physiotherapist and was cherished by many patients and colleagues. She shared her love of theatre, art, literature and travel with her family and she revelled in being a grandmother. Many thanks to the staff at Humber Heights for caring lovingly for Mary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society or the Alzheimer Society. A celebration of life will follow once it is safe to gather.
Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -