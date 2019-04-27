MARY YVONNE BULLOCK After 92 years of living large, Mary passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, David, with whom she shared a life, rich with friends, good food, fine wine and great travel adventures. Born in Wembley, England, and a traveller from the beginning, Mary met David in Paris where they were both working. After marrying in Canada, the young couple travelled abroad again under the auspices of the Department of Foreign Affairs. Mary was quick to pick up snippets of several languages and to dive into her interest in cooking, which she shared with many friends who were always thrilled with an invitation to the Bullock's table. Mary was always ready to help friends and colleagues; she was a founding member of the 'follies' at the annual picnic of friends at Folly Farm and, as a supporter of the arts, volunteered with the Friends of the National Gallery and Espace Music and was an early and long-time board member of Ottawa's Chamber Music Festival. Mary will be missed by many across Canada, the US and abroad. A sincere thank you goes out to the staff at the Ravines Retirement Residence for their care and kindness as Mary's health declined. Mary's request was that there be no service or funeral. Those who cherished her may wish to raise a glass in remembrance of her life and friendship. Donations in Mary Bullock's memory may be made to the Ottawa Chamber Music Society (Chamberfest) at 4 Florence St., Ottawa, K2P 0W7 www.chamberfest.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019