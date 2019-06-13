Services Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM York Cemetery and Funeral Centre 160 Beecroft Road View Map Graveside service 11:30 AM York Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Maryon KANTAROFF Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maryon KANTAROFF

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers MARYON KANTAROFF 1933 - 2019 Passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 from complications with pneumonia. Maryon left this life as she would have wanted, listening to one of her favourite opera arias. Born in Toronto to Bulgarian immigrants, she went to Riverdale Collegiate and studied piano at the Royal Conservatory of Music. In 1952, she entered the University of Toronto to study Art and Archaeology, graduating with Honours in 1957. The next year she left for England for post graduate studies in Archeology, Painting and Sculpture. She was also an expert fencer who may have made the Canadian Olympic team had she not suffered from a dislocated hip since birth. In 1969, Maryon returned to Canada to pursue sculpture and discovered she was a feminist. She was a founding member of the Toronto New Feminists. Her passion for women's rights was unbounded. She gave lectures and appeared on national television to express her strong feminist opinions. Her powerful convictions were always lightened by her delightful sense of humour. As a sculptor, Maryon was known worldwide and had solo exhibitions in London, Milan, Montreal and other major cities. In 1974, frustrated at the lack of a local foundry with capacity for casting her larger works, she purchased the Toronto Arts Foundry with the partnership of Al Green who remained a lifelong dear friend and patron. Some of Maryon's large outdoor bronze sculptures can be found in Munich, Milan, Washington, D.C. and at Canadian embassies in Mexico City and Tokyo. In Toronto and Windsor she has numerous works, most notably the Frederick G. Gans Memorial outside Osgoode Hall. In all her convictions and activities, Maryon was always rooted by her relationship with her mother, Irene, who kept her grounded and whose passing 19 years ago left a gaping hole in Maryon's heart. Her many friendships included Johanna, Bonnie, Molly, Geneen, and Edwina. Predeceased by her mother, Irene; her father, Kris; her brother, Karl; and sister-in-law, Pat. Survived by husband, Gerard; nephew, Karl; niece, Karen; great-nieces, Kayln and Emma, and devoted "little sister," Rafy. Thank you to caregivers, Rianne and Linda and Evangeline. Many thanks to Barry Green and siblings for their generous support of Maryon after Al's passing. We will remember Maryon as a vibrant accomplished artist, and also as a compassionate, loving and inspiring spirit. Visitation will be held at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Graveside Service to follow at York Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Al Green Sculpture Studio and School. Online condolences can be made at www.etouch.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries