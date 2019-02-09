|
|
MATTHEW GIBSON (Minnes Cays Wellington) Born January 1, 1965, in his 55th year. Died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Ottawa on Tuesday February 5, 2019. Dearly loved son of Margaret E. Gibson and the late Dr. Frederick W. Gibson and beloved younger brother of John Gibson (Kimberly Gibson) and Sarah Gibson-Bray (Carl Bray). Dear Uncle of Lauren and Grant Gibson and Emma and James Gibson-Bray. Gifted actor, teacher, theatre scholar and lover of large dogs, Matthew enlivened stages in Toronto, Kingston and beyond. Funeral arrangements are with the Robert J. Reid and Sons 'The Chapel on the Corner', Kingston. A celebration of Matthew's life will be held later in Kingston (date to be announced). Online condolences may be made at www.reidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019