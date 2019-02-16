|
|
MATTHEW GIBSON (Minnes Cays Wellington) January 1, 1965 - February 5, 2019 Graduate of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School (Bristol, England), Hons. BA and B.ED (Queen's University) and MA in Drama (University of Toronto) Please join us to share in a celebration of Matthew's life at Sydenham Street United Church, 82 Sydenham St, Kingston, on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome. Online condolences may be made at www.reidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019