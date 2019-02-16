You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home
309 Johnson Street
Kingston, ON K7L 1Y6
(613) 548-7973
Matthew GIBSON


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew GIBSON Obituary
MATTHEW GIBSON (Minnes Cays Wellington) January 1, 1965 - February 5, 2019 Graduate of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School (Bristol, England), Hons. BA and B.ED (Queen's University) and MA in Drama (University of Toronto) Please join us to share in a celebration of Matthew's life at Sydenham Street United Church, 82 Sydenham St, Kingston, on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome. Online condolences may be made at www.reidfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019
