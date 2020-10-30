MATTHEW JOSEPH JAMES COOPER August 23, 1982 - October 18, 2020 With tremendous sadness, the family announces Matthew's sudden death at the age of 38. Beloved husband of Meredith Cossitt. Cherished son of Lorraine Muystra (Ted, 2018) and Greg Cooper (Linda Meldrum). Loving brother of Andrea Murphy and her husband, Jeff. Caring uncle to Emma, Lauren and James Murphy. Fond step-brother of Stephen Muystra (Donna), Christina Muystra (Sergio Medina) and Karen Mackay (James). Matthew was born in Toronto and had a very happy childhood. He particularly enjoyed his years at The Mabin School, where he was nurtured by his tremendous teachers and friends, as well as Appleby College in Oakville. He was an outstanding graduate of Humber College and took great pride in his varied professional work in IT. He loved music, especially arranging his own pieces and singing with Meredith and her family. Sailing was a lifelong passion, one introduced to him by his father at a very young age at The Royal Canadian Yacht Club. Recently, he proudly sailed his Hunter 146 and Wayfair, which he christened the "Anne Lorraine" in honour of his grandmother and mother, at The Mississauga Sailing Club. He had a keen interest in photography, aviation and had recently developed a passion for gardening. Matthew's intelligence was sharp and his sense of humour touched us all. Meredith was the light of Matthew's life and their wedding truly was his most joyful day. Your burden was heavy, Matthew, and you were so very brave. We know that you are at peace now. Special thanks to Dr. Clive Chamberlain for his gentle guidance over the past many years. Cremation and a private ceremony have taken place. We hope to celebrate Matthew's life properly when we are free to gather in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to CAMH would be most appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
.