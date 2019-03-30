You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Timothy's Anglican Church
100 Old Orchard Grove
MATTHEW LARS STEPHEN HOGG April 22, 1981 - March 28, 2019 Matthew passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital, Toronto. Matthew was a loving son to his father, David Hogg and predeceased mother Janice Hogg. He is survived by his brothers, Andrew, Jeff and Eric; sisters-in-law, Nadia and Shoko; stepsisters, Tess and Rachel; stepmother, Liz Cole; uncle John and aunt Sieglinde and cousins; as well as his great-aunt Cora Hallett. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 100 Old Orchard Grove, on Monday, April 8th at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019
