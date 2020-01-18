|
|
MATTHEW LAWRENCE COOK December 27, 2019 Matthew was born in Montreal in 1956. His family moved to England in 1965 and then to Scotland in 1969. Matthew moved back to Canada in 1976 where he started a career in the insurance industry. He met Jayne Hill and they were married in 1977. They moved to Vancouver where Matthew became the head of office for a major international insurance brokerage. Matthew, Jayne, and their daughters then moved to Ottawa and ultimately settled in Toronto. After a distinguished career with executive positions in leading insurance brokerages, Matthew established his own advisory business which thrived due to strong relationships with a core group of clients. Matthew was predeceased by his parents, Ellen (nee Ward) and Richard Cook. He is survived by his wife Jayne, his daughters Ashley (Gerald) and Robyn, his brothers Stan (Joan), Michael (Allison), and Will (April), and eight nieces and nephews. Matthew will be sorely missed for his good humour, intelligence, a good debate, and his love for family and friends. A private service was held on January 2, 2020 for immediate family. Matthew has been laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto. The family would like to thank the cardiology department at Toronto General Hospital, and donations in lieu of flowers to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre through the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020