MATTHEW ROWLEY MOODYWe are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Matthew Rowley Moody. As the much respected founder and CEO of Selkirk Foods Corp. he was also a devoted father, son, brother, husband, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Matthew was predeceased by his father and mother; Harry and Patricia; and his treasured wife, Silvia. He is survived by his loving daughters; Lia and Emily, much beloved by his sister, Katy Molyneux (David), brothers; Jeremy (Beverly), Simon (Lyssa), and David (Mary). He also has several nephews and nieces; Myles, Adrian, Sam, Amy, Christopher, Patrick, Lindsey and Ian who will sorely miss their joyous, funny uncle. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at: Trull Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - 1111 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4J 1M5 with reception to follow at Against The Grain - 25 Dockside Dr. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019