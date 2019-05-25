You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Trull Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
1111 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4J1M5
(416) 465-4661
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Matthew Rowley MOODY

Matthew Rowley MOODY Obituary
MATTHEW ROWLEY MOODYWe are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Matthew Rowley Moody. As the much respected founder and CEO of Selkirk Foods Corp. he was also a devoted father, son, brother, husband, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Matthew was predeceased by his father and mother; Harry and Patricia; and his treasured wife, Silvia. He is survived by his loving daughters; Lia and Emily, much beloved by his sister, Katy Molyneux (David), brothers; Jeremy (Beverly), Simon (Lyssa), and David (Mary). He also has several nephews and nieces; Myles, Adrian, Sam, Amy, Christopher, Patrick, Lindsey and Ian who will sorely miss their joyous, funny uncle. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at: Trull Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - 1111 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4J 1M5 with reception to follow at Against The Grain - 25 Dockside Dr.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019
