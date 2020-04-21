|
MATTHEW WILLIAM MARRACKIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother, Matthew William Marrack on April 16, 2020 at West Park Long Term Care Centre in Toronto. He died of complications from COVID-19. He was 66 years old. Matthew will be forever loved and missed by his siblings, Peter (Vicki) and Molly (Bob) as well as his nephew Peter Jr. and his nieces Lindsay and Andrea. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family interment will take place in the future. Please take a moment to share some thoughts, memories and/or photos on his memorial site online at www.etouch.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020