Resources More Obituaries for Maude CARLYLE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maude Mary CARLYLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers MAUDE MARY CARLYLE (née Fox) On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Maude Mary Carlyle (née Fox) passed away peacefully at the age of 98 years. She led a full and loving life. Maude was born in London England in 1921 to J.E.J. (Jack) Fox and Helen Fraser. She was the eldest of three daughters, deceased sisters Anne and Marion. At six years old she and herfamily moved to St. John's, Newfoundland to join other members of the Fraser family. With the onset of World War II, Maude, who also became known as Moy or Maudie among her friends, joined the Royal Navy as a wren. She was stationed in Washington D.C. and New York while her father worked with the British High Commission and her mother with the American Red Cross. Following the War, Maude (Moy) moved to Montreal. There she met her beloved husband Allan in 1950. Their three sons, Douglas (partner Jane Ferrabee), Fraser (wife Laurie Carlyle) and Campbell (wife Diane Carlyle), were born over the next years and made sure Moy and Allan were busy and having fun for years to come. She always cherished her sons no matter the situation. She played the records of The Beatles, made family events out of train excursions,and became a fan of car racing. If that was not enough, she made them their clothes, ironed their shirts, knitted them their sweaters. She was their biggest unquestioning fan. In 1971, the family moved to Vancouver, BC to make it home for over forty years. Moy never held back to let you know Montreal was home. She cried all the way out west. Maude and Allan always enjoyed a party and were the most welcoming of hosts of so many relatives from far and wide, expat Montrealers, and the friends of their sons. The invitation was made all the more welcoming by Moy's extraordinary skill of whipping together dinner for a throng. As Campbell used to say, 'Mom, you sure are a good cooker.' This love of life among friends, extended south of the border. In 1988, Maude and Allan opened their weekend cabinor 'shaque' to all these wonderful people and more. It was Moy's chance to remind everyone of her love for not only Montreal, but also the USA. Life changed with the death of Allan and she missed him dearly after 64 years of marriage. Maude came to rely on the many friends she had made. They have been devoted to her, from regular visits to extraordinary support. We are so grateful to the many family members, friends and the caregivers (Myrna, Jocelyn and Lainily). Maude (Moy, Maudie) showed us what it is to love life. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries