MAUREEN CHANNON September 10, 1934 - October 8, 2020 Our dearest Maureen passed peacefully, after a long battle with cancer, in the early hours of October 8, 2020, at the North York General Hospital. Maureen was born in London, England, but came to Canada at the age of 22 and fell in love with Canada. She is survived by her loving sisters: Pat (Philip) and June (Ray deceased); her much loved nieces and nephews: Bill, Jenny, Stephen, David, and Sue. She was predeceased by her beloved nephew, John. Also survived by her great-nephews and nieces who brought her much joy: Sean, Jade, Adam, Emma, Nick, Oliver, Tom, Alex, Lois, and Gina. She will be remembered as a loving sister, aunt, and great-aunt. She will be dearly missed by her close friends of many years: Liz, Anne, Maxine, and Heidi. They had such fun together. The family would like to express deep thanks to the staff at North York General Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital for their compassionate care. We'd also like to thank Dr. Bedard, Dr. Cummings, Dr. Smith and Dr. Hunter for enabling her to have so many years of quality life after her original diagnosis. At Maureen's request, there will be no funeral service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small private gathering for her family and close friends will be held on Monday, October 12th before cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family would be most grateful if you would consider a donation in Maureen's memory to charities that were dear to her heart: Daily Bread Food Bank, Salvation Army, Covenant House, Kids Help Line, or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
