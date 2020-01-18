|
MAUREEN CLARE MYERS Nee Daniel August 5, 1931- January 16, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Myers. She died peacefully, at home, on January 16, 2020. Maureen was predeceased by her husband, William Morley Myers, Q.C. and by her son, William Daniel Myers (Kathryn Myers nee Tapson). She is survived by her daughters M. Lee Myers (Philip Hayman, deceased), Kathryn Myers (Donald Farquhar) and Karen Myers (Robert Hall); and by her sons Richard Myers (Michelle Atkin), John Myers (Stephanie Myers nee Van Bilsen) and Stephen Myers (Ai Hayashi). Maureen is also survived by eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Mallory, Blair and Kierstin (William); Elizabeth and Philip (Richard); William and Monika (John); Madeleine and Olivia (Kathryn); Lauren and Graham (Karen); and great grand-daughter Remi (Mallory). Born and raised in the Chatham area, Maureen attended Ursuline College ("The Pines") and subsequently graduated from Brescia College at the University of Western Ontario and the Ontario College of Education in Toronto. She also studied voice at the Western Ontario Conservatory of Music and received the Silver Medal for achieving the top score in the examinations at the end of her program. Maureen was active in local community organizations throughout her life. Highlights include: Meals on Wheels, the Chatham Film Group, the St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary and Discovery Theatre (a forum for adult inquiry). She also served on the boards of Maple City Country Club, the Chatham Public Library and St. Andrew's Residence. At the provincial level, she had the privilege of serving six years on the board of the Royal Ontario Museum and six years on the board of Ryerson University. Maureen was a voracious reader. She also took great pleasure in music, duplicate bridge and golf. She was delighted to have scored a hole-in-one at Maple City just days before her 85th birthday. A visitation will be held at Hinnegan-Peseski Funeral Home in Chatham on Sunday, January 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church on Monday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. For further information, please see www.peseski.com For those who wish to make a memorial donation, Maureen asked that you consider the Chatham Public Library or the Chatham Outreach for Hunger.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020