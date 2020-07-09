You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Maureen Elizabeth GREEN

Maureen Elizabeth GREEN Obituary
MAUREEN ELIZABETH GREEN (née Hayes) February 13, 1929 - June 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Elizabeth Green. She was a longtime enthusiastic volunteer at several Toronto hospitals. Loving wife to her late husband, Philip Green. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, and long- time friends. Maureen is mourned by her caregivers, Treshana, Joy, Veta, Corrine, and Jeane, and by the lawyers and staff of Legge & Legge who are already missing her weekly visits to the office. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 9 to July 13, 2020
