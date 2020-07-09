|
|
MAUREEN ELIZABETH GREEN (née Hayes) February 13, 1929 - June 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Elizabeth Green. She was a longtime enthusiastic volunteer at several Toronto hospitals. Loving wife to her late husband, Philip Green. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, and long- time friends. Maureen is mourned by her caregivers, Treshana, Joy, Veta, Corrine, and Jeane, and by the lawyers and staff of Legge & Legge who are already missing her weekly visits to the office. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 9 to July 13, 2020