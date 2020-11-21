MARGARET (Maureen) WATTS Aurora, Ontario 91, beloved wife of John A. Watts, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her daughter's residence. A native of Toronto, Ontario, Maureen was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Margaret Hayden.Maureen was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. Surviving are her daughter Michelle Louis Gouffray, Aurora, Ontario, son Jean-Paul (Muriel) Gouffray, Aiken, South Carolina, grand-daughter Nicole Margaret Lum, Knoxville, Tennessee, grandson Jean-Bleu Travis Gouffray, Swansea, South Carolina and stepdaughters Sharon Watts Batten, Susie Watts Grierson and Sarah Watts. Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, John A Watts, and brothers Arnold and Glenn Hayden. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held virtually December 27, 2020.



