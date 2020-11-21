You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Maureen Margaret WATTS
MARGARET (Maureen) WATTS Aurora, Ontario 91, beloved wife of John A. Watts, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her daughter's residence. A native of Toronto, Ontario, Maureen was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Margaret Hayden.Maureen was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. Surviving are her daughter Michelle Louis Gouffray, Aurora, Ontario, son Jean-Paul (Muriel) Gouffray, Aiken, South Carolina, grand-daughter Nicole Margaret Lum, Knoxville, Tennessee, grandson Jean-Bleu Travis Gouffray, Swansea, South Carolina and stepdaughters Sharon Watts Batten, Susie Watts Grierson and Sarah Watts. Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, John A Watts, and brothers Arnold and Glenn Hayden. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held virtually December 27, 2020.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
