MAUREEN PATRICIA GRACE MORRISON It is with sadness in our hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Maureen on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in her 87th year. She has been reunited with her beloved husband of 61 years, Dr. Hugh Morrison (April 2019). Cherished mother to Keith and Lee-Ann, the late Kerry (December 18, 2019) and Paul. Loving Nanny to Brendon, Nikki and Lachlan. Predeceased by her siblings Joe, May and Arron Aldworth. In keeping with Maureen's wishes, cremation has taken place. Her family will be honouring her life privately, and she will be interred with her husband and daughter at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorial donations to Doctors Without Borders will be appreciated by her family. Please share your condolences, memories and photos or make a donation online at www.pleasantviewcemetery. ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019