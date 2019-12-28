|
MAUREEN SYLVIA NISSEL In loving memory of Maureen Sylvia Nissel (nee Coiley), September 12, 1927-December 29, 2013. Much loved mother, sister, friend and cherished nana. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday. Six years have passed since we were together but we think of you daily and remember your advice and humour with love and gratitude. Mum you were the best. Missing you today and always. Lisa, David, Dave, Peter, Katie and Stanley.
