You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen NISSEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Sylvia NISSEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Sylvia NISSEL In Memoriam
MAUREEN SYLVIA NISSEL In loving memory of Maureen Sylvia Nissel (nee Coiley), September 12, 1927-December 29, 2013. Much loved mother, sister, friend and cherished nana. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday. Six years have passed since we were together but we think of you daily and remember your advice and humour with love and gratitude. Mum you were the best. Missing you today and always. Lisa, David, Dave, Peter, Katie and Stanley.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -