MAUREEN "Page" WESTCOTT May 12, 1928 - August 30, 2020 The family of Page (Maureen) Westcott is sad to announce that she passed away peacefully at the age of 92. Page was predeceased by her husband Malcolm Westcott (2008), her son Frodo (Terence)(2018) and her sister Peggie Matthews ( 2013). She leaves her son, Andy and wife Kathy, grandchildren Jackson and Aidan and their mother Virginia Wai Ping, as well as Kathy's children Noah and Shivani, and Adam Hammond, grandson Ray Bartl and his mother, Wendy Clarke. Page also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews in the U.S. Page had a special relationship with Peggie's daughter Linda Dietze. A lifelong learner and academic, mom's life began in New Jersey, where she was born the second of two daughters to William and Winifred Page, recent immigrants from Northern Ireland. Sadly at the age of 3 she lost her father to the lingering effects of an injury sustained during his time with the Royal Ulster Rifles in WWI. From then on Win, Peggie and mom were known as the three Page girls. She continued to live in New Jersey and attended Douglass College for Women (part of Rutgers University) for her undergraduate studies, and even had the opportunity to see Albert Einstein speak at nearby Princeton University. From there she went on to study at Columbia University and eventually received her PhD in Psychology from Yale, commuting from Poughkeepsie, New York to New Haven, Connecticut while also raising two young boys who were 11 and 7 at the time. Once arriving in Canada she worked at the Ontario Institute for Education, the Toronto Board of Education and Glendon College. Page (her preferred name since her university days) was known for never having a harsh word for anyone. If someone honked or cut her off while driving she would often dismiss it with "oh it's probably an important surgeon on the way to save a child's life" and would not be put out at all. She would also occasionally "adopt" someone who could use help; an acquaintance who has having some family difficulties, an elderly neighbour with no family nearby, or once during a stay in Florida, a homeless and distraught woman, whom she was able to direct to local social services. Being kind came to her as naturally as breathing. After retiring in 1994, mom worked with a variety of charities and indulged her love of bridge, even travelling for week-long "bridge camps". She was always her kind, caring self, volunteering for a crisis hotline, helping friends recover from illnesses, and assisting with a meal programme through Thornhill United Church. Mom always showed empathy and compassion for others. As mom's dementia became more evident, her disease never robbed her of her kind, gentle nature, and she was fortunate to be cared for by some truly loving and caring individuals. We are forever grateful to Mom's private caregivers Adora and Florida, as well as the entire Memory Care Unit at Amica Unionville who made a potentially devastating time much easier to deal with, and were able to keep Mom feeling loved, happy and comfortable. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Celebration of Mom's life will take place at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation, a gift to The Alzheimer's Society of Toronto, or a women's shelter of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Our world has become a little less bright, kind and caring, but Mom's spirit of goodness lives on in all of those whose lives she touched. "Bye for now".



