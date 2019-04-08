|
|
MAURICE DAVIDSON At Veterans Care, Western Counties Wing, Parkwood Hospital, London, ON after an ongoing decline in health due to dementia on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born in Northern Ireland on June 14, 1931. Beloved husband of Judy Davidson (nee Spero) for 55 years. Maurice was loved and will be sadly missed by many family and friends. In keeping with Maurice's wishes there will be no funeral service. Online condolences may be placed at www.londoncremation.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019