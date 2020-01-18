|
MAURICE GORDON BRADLEY July 24, 1934 - January 15, 2020 Passed peacefully at home in Toronto, surrounded by loved ones. Lived a panoramic, richly dense tapestry of a life, from Stockport to London, Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Wilmington and London again as the 20th century faded into the 21st. "Tilted at Windmills" and "Thought Differently". 'Chairman Mo' leaves his wife Judy of Toronto; children Gordon (David) of Montreal, Michael (Kathleen) of Toronto, and Christina (Lexie) of Kamloops - as well as five much-loved grandchildren (Alexander, Andrew and Malcolm Keyes; Ben and Max Bradley). Also siblings Pat Dale, Raymond and Anne Richards (David). His pioneering work with computer mainframes in the 1950s (IT management) involved building the first complex operational systems for various governmental and private organizations. Those who knew him will miss his booming bass voice, keen intelligence, generosity, and clever, wicked wit. Maurice was a fiercely pragmatic dreamer, and excelled at everything from cryptic crosswords and double-entry bookkeeping to Churchill and Dickens scholarship and advanced management/business theory. "Too much sanity may be madness-and maddest of all: to see life as it is, and not as it should be!" - Dale Wasserman, Man of La Mancha Service to be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11:30 a.m. The Old Mill Inn, Etobicoke In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020