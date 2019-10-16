You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Résidences funéraires Collins Clarke Mac
222 Autoroute 20
Pointe-Claire, QC H9S3X6
(514) 483-1870
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Résidences funéraires Collins Clarke Mac
222 Autoroute 20
Pointe-Claire, QC H9S3X6
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Résidences funéraires Collins Clarke Mac
222 Autoroute 20
Pointe-Claire, QC H9S3X6
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Résidences funéraires Collins Clarke Mac
222 Autoroute 20
Pointe-Claire, QC H9S3X6
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice MACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Michael MACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Michael MACK Obituary
MAURICE MICHAEL MACK January 30, 1931 - October 10, 2019 Maurice Mack passed away at the age of 88 after a long struggle with poor health as the result of a stroke. He leaves to mourn his wife Natalie, his brothers Daniel (Daniele), Edward (Valerie) and John, as well as his nieces and nephews, their spouses and their children. Maurice was born in Montreal and graduated from McGill University in 1952 (Mechanical Engineering). After working a short time for a large corporation, Maurice and his brothers took over their father's small business, Empire Maintenance, which they grew and expanded in many cities across Canada. Maurice was Chairman of the company until his retirement. Maurice was involved in many business organizations, including Rotary Club of Montreal and Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce. In retirement, Maurice and Natalie enjoyed many years of extensive travelling. Maurice also discovered his roots in Ukraine, where he made many trips to connect with family there and to mentor some of them in entrepreneurial business practices so that they could better their lives. The family wishes to thank the care giving and wellness staff at Sunrise de Beaconsfield for the kind support and attention they gave to Maurice for over two years. Maurice with be greatly missed by his family and close friends. May he rest in peace. Visitation will be on Friday October 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Homes, 222 autoroute 20, Pointe-Claire, Quebec, H9S3X6, 514-483-1870 a Funeral service will take place on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Followed by internment at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favourite charity.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now