|
|
MAURICE MICHAEL MACK January 30, 1931 - October 10, 2019 Maurice Mack passed away at the age of 88 after a long struggle with poor health as the result of a stroke. He leaves to mourn his wife Natalie, his brothers Daniel (Daniele), Edward (Valerie) and John, as well as his nieces and nephews, their spouses and their children. Maurice was born in Montreal and graduated from McGill University in 1952 (Mechanical Engineering). After working a short time for a large corporation, Maurice and his brothers took over their father's small business, Empire Maintenance, which they grew and expanded in many cities across Canada. Maurice was Chairman of the company until his retirement. Maurice was involved in many business organizations, including Rotary Club of Montreal and Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce. In retirement, Maurice and Natalie enjoyed many years of extensive travelling. Maurice also discovered his roots in Ukraine, where he made many trips to connect with family there and to mentor some of them in entrepreneurial business practices so that they could better their lives. The family wishes to thank the care giving and wellness staff at Sunrise de Beaconsfield for the kind support and attention they gave to Maurice for over two years. Maurice with be greatly missed by his family and close friends. May he rest in peace. Visitation will be on Friday October 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Homes, 222 autoroute 20, Pointe-Claire, Quebec, H9S3X6, 514-483-1870 a Funeral service will take place on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Followed by internment at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favourite charity.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019