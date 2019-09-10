|
|
MAURICE PAPERNY (1928-2019) With deep sadness we announce the passing of Maurice Samuel Paperny, peacefully at home on September 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Maurice was born at the Holy Cross Hospital in Calgary on December 6, 1928 to Annie and Leo Paperny. Maurice grew up in Calgary amidst a large and loving extended Shumiatcher and Paperny family. He attended the I.L. Peretz School, Earl Grey and Central Memorial High School before leaving for the University of Toronto where he graduated with a degree in political science and economics. Upon graduation, Maurice decided to explore the world travelling to Europe and Israel on his own. He returned to Calgary to join his father in his toy and book wholesale business, Alberta Book & Novelty. In 1953 Maurice went to Vancouver and met the stunningly brilliant Myra Lee Green. Myra was leaving Vancouver to attend graduate school at Columbia in New York City. Upon her graduation, Maurice, the consummate salesman, persuaded Myra to leave New York to marry him and live with him in Calgary. Maurice enjoyed a highly successful career as an entrepreneur. He was curious, a risk taker with incredible foresight. The risks paid off. Maurice's understanding of the real estate market paved the way for the creation of a strong private real estate company, a long-time presence in the hospitality industry and in diagnostic imaging. Maurice also unleashed his unbridled enthusiasm and social conscience on the broader community, locally, nationally and internationally. Amongst his myriad of leadership contributions, he was President of the Calgary Civil Liberties Association, the Calgary Philharmonic, a founding board member of Alberta Theatre Projects, President of the I.L. Peretz School, The Calgary Jewish Centre and the Calgary Jewish Community Council. He was on the Board of Governors of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, the Canadian Zionist Federation and a proud member of the Liberal Party of Canada. His commitment to the Calgary Jewish Community is but one of his enormous legacies. Maurice's greatest success was found at home. He shared a love of travel, art, music, literature, politics, tennis, hiking, biking and enjoying life to its fullest with his beloved Myra and his four children, their spouses and grandchildren. Maurice was predeceased by his parents Annie and Leo Paperny, his in-laws Jessie and Mischa Green, his sisters Evelyn Rothstein (Aser) and Juliette Shapiro (Jack). He has left a huge hole in our hearts and will be dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, Myra; his children, Marina Paperny (Shep Secter), David Paperny (Audrey Mehler), Cathy Paperny (Ron Ritch) Lorne Paperny (Raechelle); grandchildren, Michael Secter (Katie Tedham), Anna Mehler Paperny, Samara Secter (Kris Collins), Daniel Paperny (Lindsay), Juliet Paperny (Jaylen Gadhia), Shoshanna Paperny, Leo Paperny, Yaelle and Alex Ritch; and his first great- grandchild, Zoe Rose Paperny. Memorial tributes may be made to the Paperny Family Fund at the Calgary Jewish Centre. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the Beth Tzedec Synagogue, 1325 Glenmore Trail SW, Calgary.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019