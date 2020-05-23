|
MAX GOLDLIST October 5, 1922 - May 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital after a brief illness. Predeceased by his wonderful and beloved wife and lifelong partner Molly (née Camelgar). Loving father and father-in-law of Glenda, Clifford, Leslie, and Jay. Devoted grandfather of Ashley, Haley and Shayla. Eldest brother of siblings George Goldlist (and Kay deceased) and Sally Cantor. Loving uncle of Rodeen, Harley, Jeffrey, Tina and Laurie (deceased) Goldlist, Darryl, Lonnie and Evan Kirsh, Nate and Rochelle Cantor, their spouses and significant others, as well as a great uncle to their children. Sincerest thanks and deepest gratitude to Max's wonderful caregivers, Gloria and Modesto JR for all their help. Max lived a long, healthy and rewarding life. Family meant everything to him, and he was loved dearly by all. We will never forget his good nature, sense of humor, and above all, kind heart. A family graveside service will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Samuel Camelgar Fund at Baycrest Hospital or Prostate Cancer Care at Sunnybrook Health Centre. Live video upstream of funeral available via www.smclive.ca/
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020