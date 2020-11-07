MAX WARD November 21, 1922 - November 2, 2020 With low light on the horizon and an edge in the air, Max Ward was in his element in the open cockpit of a DeHavilland Fox Moth as he steered the canvass covered biplane back to Yellowknife on the last run of a long day. Since those Fox Moth flights in the 1940's, Max often said that his wife of 76 years, Marjorie, was the wind beneath his wings. And how he soared! Maxwell William Ward began his aviation career in the RCAF, training pilots during World War II. After the war, he followed the heroes of his early years in Edmonton, and went on to fly bush planes in Canada's far north, demonstrating his life-long love of flying, adventure, enterprise, and the Arctic, and contributing to mapping the Canadian north. In 1953 he established Wardair and grew the company into one of Canada's largest scheduled carriers over the next 25 years with a network of international and domestic routes offering leisure and business travelers Wardair's signature service. Ward received many recognitions in his career including the Order of Canada in 1975, the Alberta order of Excellence in 1989, the Order of Polaris and the Order of Icarus in 1973, as well as seven honorary degrees from Canadian Universities. Max Ward was inducted into Canada's Business Hall of Fame in 1993, and was one of the original inductees into Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame in 1973. Max Ward's persistence, his mechanical mind, his affability, his respect for others, and his dedication to service, defined his business and personal interests. With the exception of his mechanical skills, all of these qualities were helpful on the day Max met his loving wife of 76 years, Marjorie, who survives him. It was a wet day in Edmonton and the roads were turning to mush. Max planned to drive a borrowed car past Marjorie's home, and pretend to get stuck; this would provide a reason to knock on her family's door, and make an introduction! Max's ruse became unstuck when his car did in fact become stuck in front of Marjorie's house - and his humility came into play that day as well. On their first date, Max asked Marjorie to marry him, and was deeply devoted to his "Marjorie Morningstar" for the rest of his life. He was a loving father to Gai, Blythe, Kim and Blake, and father-in-law to Don/ Terry (Gai), David (Blythe), Pat (Kim) and Boky (Blake). He was an inspiration and a loving grandfather to Brett (Astrid), Leah (Kent), Reid (Heather), Darcy (Alexis), Brennan (Julia), Chelsey (David), Annie (Brandon), Jordan (Sheniz), Kevin (Gill), Meredith (Chris) and Laura (Marie-Eve), Paris, Valentina, and, an adoring great-grandfather to his thirteen great-grandchildren. Since those Fox Moth flights in the 1940s, Max's love of the Arctic, and the adventure it offered, shone as he and his family and friends enjoyed summers at Redrock Lake in N.W.T. He shared his passion for photography, travel, and building fine furniture with the many people who loved him dearly. Max Ward passed away Monday, November 2, in Edmonton. He was 98. In keeping with health practices appropriate to the current environment, a celebration of life will be planned for 2021. Condolences may be sent to The Ward Family at: wardfamilyremembers@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Max's memory to one of his favourite aviation museums to help preserve the legacy of his aviation heroes and the contributions they made. May they all find skies with air, still and cold, and "so smooth, it is like flying through water". (Quote: Ward, Max. The Max Ward Story: A Bush Pilot in the Bureaucratic Jungle. Toronto: McClelland & Stewart, 1991). Alberta Aviation Museum, 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X4 780-451-1175 www.albertaaviationmuseum.com