MAXINE MA MEDCOF Passed away peacefully in Toronto on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 87. A dedicated wife for 40 years to the late John C. Medcof. She was predeceased by her twin brother Max and sister Shirley. Beloved mother to Tom and his wife Sandra. Cherished grandmother to Regan, Jadon and Hayley. Beloved aunt and great-aunt to her nephews and nieces and their children. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Visitation and services will be held at Morley Bedford on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019
