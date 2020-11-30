You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Maxine MINDEN
MAXINE MINDEN Mackie Minden, matriarch of her family, died peacefully in her home on the morning of November 28, 2020. She was, to the day, 94 1/2 years old. She now joins her beloveds, husband Harold, sister Shirley, and parents Marye and Al Ginsberg. She will be missed by the many friends and family she loved and cared for, and most especially by daughters Karen (Harvey Schipper), Nancy (David Honsberger), and Marilyn (Marty Cutler). She was adored by her grandchildren Kaleb, Michael, Jonathan, Rachel, Elyse, Asher, and Kaitlin, and great- grandchildren Ayden, Nora, Anya, Frankie, Sammy, Ethan, Morgan, and Piper. Mackie lived her early years in Huntsville, part of the only Jewish family in the community. She met Harold, the love of her life, on the steps of the U of T library where they both studied. Mackie loved children, and was an early school educator and youth leader. She dedicated herself to supporting new Canadians by introducing innovative early child education programs and teaching young mothers. Mackie expressed her creativity throughout her life. Once a student at the Banff School of Fine Arts, she became a skilled pianist and encouraged others with her appreciation of the power of music and the beauty of visual arts such as weaving and painting. Mackie and Harold created a loving and welcoming home where many found comfort. Their deep commitment and care for each other was a model for the generations that grew up in their embrace. Mackie lived fully with immense gratitude and curiosity. She faced challenges with determination and resilience. The family is grateful for her extraordinary caregivers Florence, Joyce, and Arlene, Dr. Theman, and the dedicated staff at The Russell Hill Residence. A Family graveside service was held on Sunday, November 29th, and was livestreamed through the Benjamin's website. Donations in her memory can be made to the Harold and Maxine Minden Musical Enrichment Fund, the Baycrest Foundation. www.baycrestfo undation.org

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
