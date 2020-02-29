You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell DINGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Huntley DINGLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxwell Huntley DINGLE Obituary
MAXWELL HUNTLEY DINGLE November 20, 1937 - February 25, 2020 Max was from Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia, and graduated from Mount Allison University in 1959. He enjoyed a successful career with Canada Packers Inc. and Unilever Canada Inc. During the time he served two terms as President of the Canadian Meat Council. Max leaves his wife Janet. He is also survived by three children from his first marriage, Mark, Karen Lavallee, and Leyan Anderson, and four granddaughters, Julia Anderson, Lauren Lavallee, and Alexa and Alysha Dingle. In the maritimes, he leaves his sister Ruth Landers of Fredericton, his brother Duncan of New Glasgow, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his sisters Dorothy and Jeannie and his brother John. Throughout his life Max was a sports enthusiast and belonged to curling and golf clubs; as well as playing, he enjoyed taking an active part in the running of the clubs. He was also an avid fan of the Toronto Blue Jays, and a life master of Bridge. If you would like to make a donation in Max's memory, his wife would be grateful if you give to Parkinson Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -