More Obituaries for Maxwell MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell MILLER

Maxwell MILLER Obituary
MAXWELL MILLER Peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, Maxwell John Miller, FRIBA, FRAIC, Past President, Ontario Association of Architects and longtime chief architect for Simpsons and Sears. Happily married to Evelyn Miller (nee Lamb) for over 59 years before her death in 2012. Much loved father of Henry (Lynn) and Avarina and loving grandfather of Sebastian (Lauren), Victoria, Emily and Juliana. Friends may visit at Rosar- Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne St. on Thursday, July 11 from 2 - 5 and 7 - 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 520 Sherbourne Street, on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Heartfelt thanks to Sabrina and all at Integracare. Condolences - www.rosar-morrison.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019
