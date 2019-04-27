Resources More Obituaries for Meg HORN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Meg HORN

Obituary Condolences Flowers MEG HORN (née Gelinas) A passionate advocate for public access to law and the justice system died peacefully from cancer on March 16, 2019 in Nanaimo B.C. with her devoted husband, Steven Horn, by her side. Feisty, loyal and engaging, Meg had an enormous capacity for friendship and delighted in entertaining family and friends from coast to coast to coast. Her drive was unstoppable and her zest for life boundless. She took on bold challenges and improved the access of Canadians to information on law and policy. As she wrote in the Emergency Librarian in 1977, 'We work in public legal information and education services because we want to help others live with it, and to change what we - and they - cannot live with.' Among her many accolades, Meg received the Sandra Garvie Memorial Award for her outstanding contributions to the field of Public Legal Education from the Legal Resource Centre of Alberta in 1980, and was awarded a Public Service leadership award in 1994 for her role in facilitating the Access to Justice Information Network (ACJNet), Canada's first national portal to legal information resources and services. Born in Rahway, New Jersey on October 31, 1940, she was christened Marian Elizabeth, but she was always Meg to all who knew and loved her across Canada and the United States. Raised in central New Jersey, Meg graduated with an Honours BA in English and Psychology from the College of Wooster in Ohio in 1963. She moved to Edmonton in 1964 with her first husband David Richeson, and undertook graduate studies at the University of Alberta, where she earned a BLS and MLS in Information Science. With two other consultants, she produced the ground-breaking Alberta Rural Libraries Project, a massive three volume work that was released in 1974. After her marriage ended, Meg moved to Vancouver in 1974 to join the provincial Justice Development Commission. Among many other accomplishments she created B.C.'s first legal information resource centre for the public and promoted popular legal information collections in libraries and legal information courses in schools. With her second husband, Steven Horn, a librarian and court officer, she moved to Saskatoon in 1980, where she became the founding Executive Director of the Public Legal Education Association of Saskatchewan (PLEA). Five years later, Meg moved to Ottawa where she joined the Department of Justice. In 1997, she relocated to Whitehorse, Yukon to join Steven who had been a lawyer there since 1989. She continued to work for the Department of Justice as a Senior Analyst seconded to the Yukon government, and then as a Senior Economist with Indian and Northern Affairs. She and Steven retired to Nanaimo, B.C. in 2011. Pre-deceased by her parents Charles and Ruth (Campbell) Gelinas, Meg is survived by her husband Steven and the extended Horn family and by her first cousins Kathryn (Campbell) Hoagland, John, Malcolm, William, David, James, and Richard Campbell, and Jane (Campbell) Zanat and the extended Campbell family. At Meg's wish there was no service; her ashes were interred next to her mother's ashes in the Campbell family plot in Cranbury, New Jersey. Meg gave generously to many charities and organizations. Contributions in her memory to an organization or charity that speaks to your heart would be welcomed. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019