MEGAN ELISABETH BICEDecember 16, 1949 - June 6, 2019 Passed away at Country Terrace Nursing Home following a 10-year struggle with dementia. Megan was the dearly loved daughter of the late Clare and Marion (née Reid) Bice. She is deeply missed by her brother Kevin and sister-in-law Daphne, her niece Jennie (Joe Samorodin) and nephew Jory (Camille Atebe). She is remembered fondly by cousins Jane Peckham (Vaughn), Heather Simpson (the late Ken) and Jacqui Walsh (Michael). She will be missed as well by friends and colleagues around the world. Megan grew up in London Ontario where she was immersed in a wonderfully rich and diverse environment of art and design. The people, events and surroundings of Megan's early years nurtured a passion for the visual arts, culture and Canadian history, which she translated into a lifetime of work in art, becoming a leading curator and critical writer on painting and drawing in Canada. As anyone who knew her will tell you, she was a sucker for animals of all kinds, cats and dogs in particular, and especially Nellie, Jenny, Zoe and Charlie, often including them in her whimsical Christmas cards. A service of celebration will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, June 14th at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, London with a visitation one hour prior in the church. Special thanks to Valerie, Pat, Rachel, Maria, Karen, Christie, Heather and all staff at Country Terrace in Komoka, Ontario, to residents John, Gloria, Mike and Rob for their friendship and to Renée Melvin for her care. Megan's ever-present smile will be remembered. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society of London and Middlesex would be appreciated. A more complete remembrance of Megan's life can be seen at www.harrisfuneralhome.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019