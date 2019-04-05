MELODY ANNE MILES Passed away peacefully with her family at her side March 17, 2019 in Windsor after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 61. Loving wife of Bill Barley, daughter of Edwin (2013) and Lorraine, and sister to Ed (Linda) and John. Melody is also survived by her nieces, Olivia and Charlotte Miles. Melody earned her nursing degree (RN) and MBA from the University of Windsor and had an extraordinary career in the public health care sector. She began at the Health Unit in Windsor, and then moved to VON (Victorian Order of Nurses) where she headed up the Simcoe branch, and later Halton. In 1997, she became the first executive director of the Etobicoke Community Care Access Centre (CCAC). In 2002, she transferred to Hamilton CCAC and eventually became the CEO of the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant CCAC. She remained in that position until her retirement in May 2017. Melody will be dearly missed by her family and friends and countless coworkers. Her kindness, generosity and compassion will be remembered by everyone who knew her. At Melody's request, there was no service or visitation. Windsor Chapel Funeral & Cremation (519-253-7234). Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019