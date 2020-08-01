|
MELVILLE EDWARD IVES 1924 - 2020 I was born on February 3, 1924, the youngest of four children and attended Bristol Grammar School, a school founded by Henry VIII. My schooling was interrupted by WW II when I volunteered for service with the Army Royal Engineers. Before long, I was sent on a crash course to study civil engineering at Manchester University. I was then commissioned and posted to India to train Indian troops in basic engineering. A year later, I was transferred to New Delhi as a Staff Captain. At the end of WW II, I was repatriated to the United Kingdom. Discussions with my friends led me to believe there would be a recession. I reasoned that members of the public would always need probate or divorce services so I thought that law would not be part of a fiscal slump. I studied law, took my articles and qualified as a lawyer. Life in the U.K. did not appeal to me, so I joined a law firm in Hong Kong. At that time, Hong Kong had a population of only 300,000. By the time I retired, it was six million. Those were exciting years. In Hong Kong, I married Joan who was of mixed race, Caucasian and Chinese. In those days she was known as Eurasian. Joan was fluent in Cantonese, English and Mandarin and was perfectly at home in European and Asian cultures. She had a great sense of humor. When I retired, Joan and I traveled the world. Eventually, we decided Vancouver was the ideal place to drop our anchor. Joan developed Alzheimer's Disease. While she was in a Vancouver care center, I visited her morning and afternoon. I was not the only one caring for a loved one - Maria Bryce's husband was in the same care center. Like me, Maria provided love and attention. Joan passed away in October, 2001. One month later, Murray Bryce, Maria's husband, also died. Because of our mutual heartache, Maria and I connected. We knew each other as friends and companions and then became inseparable. Over the past 19 years, she and I traveled the world. According to Maria, Melville was a true gentleman who talked well and listened well. Melville is survived by nieces and nephews in Hong Kong, Spain, the U.K. and Canada. The Lake Isle of Innisfree I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree, And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made; I have there a hive for the honey-bee, And live along in the bee-loud glade. And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow. William Butler Yeats
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020