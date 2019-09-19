|
|
MELVYN NETKIN "Sonny" Passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019, one week shy of his 85th birthday in Miami, Florida. He leaves behind his sisters, Ileen (Alfred z"l), Mildred "Milli" (Allen z"h). He was predeceased by his dear brother, Barry Netkin z"l (Brenda). He will be dearly missed by his children, Richard Netkin, Rhonda and Jordan Lipson, Robert and Melissa Netkin; his grandchildren, Samantha Netkin, Nicole and Jonathan Atarien, Rachel Lipson, Chloe Lipson, Tyya Lipson, Sam and Marielle Netkin; and many loving nephews and nieces. Sonny will be greatly missed for his warm smile, engaging personality and silver fox good looks. He was a ray of sunshine to everyone who knew him and was truly loved by family, friends and to anyone who was fortunate enough to encounter him. He lived by the mantra "here for a good time, not a long time" and passionately lived by it every day of his life. There was only one Sonny Netkin and anyone lucky enough to have been part of his journey will be left with many wonderful and cherished memories. For funeral and shiva details please refer to United Hebrew Memorial Chapel, Hamilton.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019