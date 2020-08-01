|
MERRICK BENNETT "Brian" 1942-2020 On July 27, 2020 Brian Bennett died peacefully at home in the care of his wife, at the age of 77. Born in Montreal, Brian was the only child of the late Jean G (Berry) and Ernest M Bennett. Although unwell for the past few years, Brian will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years Marg Mayne, and his two beloved sons Adrian (Amy) (Ottawa) and David (Emily) (Toronto) and his only grandchild Evie (Ottawa). He will also be fondly remembered by his many friends, old and new. Born in Montreal in 1942, Brian grew up in Montreal, Hamilton and Burlington and spent his adult years in Ottawa and Toronto. He met Marg, the love of his life, in Ottawa on her birthday in 1974, and they remained inseparable ever since. Brian had a passion for history (obtaining an MA from McMaster University and teaching history in high school for a number of years in Ottawa and Toronto), travel (taking two non-consecutive years off to backpack around Europe, Asia and the South Pacific), and sailing (Lake Ontario and the Greek Islands). Most of his working life was spent with the Federal Department of Indian Affairs where he made many friends in the department and the indigenous community. Throughout his life Brian enjoyed an active social life and is best remembered by his friends for his irrepressible sense of humour. People were drawn to Brian by his zest for life and his unquenchable curiosity about history, people, the world and the things that matter most in it. Owing to a medical condition Brian spent his later years in a wheelchair and travelling about on a red scooter, always accompanied (or pushed) by his beloved Marg. They enjoyed the challenge and camaraderie of bridge at least three times a week in Toronto, and while travelling in California or Florida during the winters. A private celebration of life with family and friends would require a significant amount of travel and will be reconsidered once the pandemic is over. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to Second Harvest, your local food bank, or your favourite charity.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020