MERRICK ENGEL It is with broken hearts that the family of Merrick Hart Engel announce his passing. After a long and difficult battle, he succumbed to his PSP diagnosis. Merrick was surrounded by so much love as he travelled this painful road with bravery and pride. Dad will be remembered for an open heart and an open home, a man who never turned anyone away, welcoming one and all without judgement. Merrick was a most devoted father who showed his daughters the world, encouraged all the possibilities and showered them with love and attention... here in Canada and abroad. He never shied from being the centre of attention - whether breaking into his rendition of Blue Moon, being surrounded on the dance floor as he did his best impersonation of John Travolta, making movies in which he played a starring role, creating massive and sometimes shocking works of art, or building the biggest, grandest sandcastles Palm Beach has ever seen. Other than his family, his love affair with the ocean is one that lasted decades. He loved being transported to another world where he could escape and scuba-dive amongst the most beautiful creatures on the planet. He will be adoringly missed by daughters Amoryn (Kevin) and Charis (Joel) and the lights of his life, his grandchildren William, Harrison, Cooper and Findley. Merrick is survived by his siblings Corinne Engel, and Jeffrey Engel (Lynda), niece Alysa-Beth Engel (Mitch Faigan) and nephew Joshua Skye Engel (Dori). A huge debt of gratitude to his loving caregivers, Anamy Roblas, Lea Farinas, Leizyl de la Puerta, Rocel Calero, Regina Fernandez and Grace Bandada who showered him with love, affection and unmatched care and of course Dr. Samir Sinha of Mount Sinai Hospital and Dr. David Tang-Wai of Toronto Western Hospital who captained the ship with extraordinary compassion. Goodbye Daddy..... we hope to meet again someplace under the sea. If so moved, donations can be made to the Rossy Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Centre at the Toronto Western Hospital Krembil Brain Institute, University Health Network. A family service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store