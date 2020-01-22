|
MERVIN HAROLD LUMLEY Born in Woodgreen Ontario has died at 82. Merv lived most of his life in Toronto but felt a special kinship for Beamsville where he grew up. Merv, son of Florence and Leon Lumley leaves his wife Susan, daughters Miranda, her husband Guntars, Christine, and granddaughters Gwynne and Willa. Also leaves his sisters Ruth and Carolyn and brothers, Garry and Brian. Merv was a P. Eng. and a designer extraordinaire. As a mechanical engineer he designed systems for buildings. But also built 24 boats, 2 or 3 hotrods,designed kitchens for family,made beautiful wood turnings and was a welder too. Miranda, Chrissy Susan and Guntars would like to thank all our friends, relatives, the nursing staff of Mt. Sinai, all the personal support workers for all their help and support over the past year. He will be missed. Please join us for a celebration of Merv's life, Sunday January 26 at the Old Mill Toronto, 21 Old Mill Rd. Toronto Brulee A room 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. Memories will be shared at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020