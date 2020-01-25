You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
METRO KOPANSKY (Matt) September 28, 1928 - January 22, 2018 It is two years since the sudden passing of Metro 'Matt' Kopansky. Beloved husband, devoted father, proud grandpa and great grandpa, daring adventurer, entrepreneur, loyal friend and mentor, storyteller, kbitzer, legacy maker. Matt had something that can't be described as charisma; it was more than that, he was a force of nature. We honor him each day we live our lives to the fullest. We honor him when we; choose laughter, take a risk, work hard, get outside, speak to a stranger, plant a garden, dance and sing, hug a birch tree, cheer someone on, paddle a canoe, practice loyalty and never take anyone or anything for granted. We miss him and we are grateful for the legacy he left behind. We will remember Matt Kopansky and we will love him forever. Your loving family, and many friends in Canada and throughout the world.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
