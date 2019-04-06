MEYER BROWNSTONE June 26, 1922 - April 3, 2019 We are celebrating a champion of peace and social justice who mentored several generations of activists around the world. Meyer grew up in North Winnipeg among the community of Jewish refugees. He dedicated his life to honouring the civil liberties that he knew all humans deserved. True to his socialist principles, he fought against inequality, war, violence, environmental destruction, and displacement until his final days. In 1946, at the age of 25, Meyer joined Tommy Douglas's CCF government in Saskatchewan. He was the last surviving member of the core group of public servants who brought medicare to Canada. While with the Saskatchewan government, he acquired a PhD in Political Economy from Harvard University. His positions included Deputy Minister of Municipal Affairs (Saskatchewan, 1960), U.N. Advisor to the Government of Jamaica (1962), Supervisor of Research for the Royal Commission on Bilingualism and Biculturalism (Ottawa, 1964), Professor and Director of Political Economy (University of Toronto), U.N. Advisor to the Government of Tanzania (1969), Professor of Environmental Studies (York University), and Advisor for the reorganization of the Winnipeg government (1971-72). As Chair of Oxfam Canada between 1975 and 1992, Meyer visited the refugee camps of Honduras and the conflict regions of El Salvador and Nicaragua, communicating stories of war, torture, and displacement to the United Nations, the United States Senate, and the Government of Canada. During this time, he was also an international observer of elections in Namibia, Mozambique, and Eritrea, as well as NGO Observer at the polling station where Nelson Mandela cast his first ballot. In the latter role, he witnessed Mandela vote for the first time, and then congratulated him, the only Canadian to do so. In recognition of his humanitarian work internationally, Meyer was awarded the Lester B. Pearson Peace Medal in 1986. Meyer was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a very sociable guy and, in his later years, derived great joy from his daily walks, greeting his neighbours, watching the children play at Vermont Square Park, and catching hockey games at the Bill Bolton Arena. He loved music, sports, and the Canadian outdoors, and had a special soft spot for the Qu'Appelle Valley and Trout River, Newfoundland. A few days before he became ill, Meyer attended Tafflemusik's performance of Bach's Saint Matthew Passion. He said it was the performance of a lifetime. His was an extraordinary life, and he lived it well. Predeceased by his parents, Olia and Charlie Brownstone; his beloved sister, Channah; brother, Soime; and his wife, Diana Moeser; he is survived by his children, Arni, Lisa (Gary Robins), and Keir (Jennifer Dale); his grandchildren, Teva (Susan), Jacob (Alanna), Brooklyn (Bert), Midori (Anthony), Zoe, and Veronica; his great-grandchildren, Atreyu and Hannah; his brother, Shieky; cousins, Yude and Nathan; first wife, Razie; and special daughters-in-law, Robin and Beatriz. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oxfam Canada. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 1-2 p.m., followed by a life celebration at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of the Mount Pleasant Cemetery (375 Mount Pleasant Road, East Gate entrance). For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019