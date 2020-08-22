|
M. H. DONLEY MOGAN Donley died peacefully in his sleep at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on August 8, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born in Toronto to James T and Catherine M Mogan, and moved at a young age to Waterford and later to Paris, Ontario. Donley was predeceased by his beloved wife Bette (née Gallagher) in 2016. He is survived by his daughter Deirdre, as well as by his brother John Mogan of Halifax, and his sisters Catherine Keenan (Jack) and Ann Vasilash (Ron). Three of his siblings also predeceased him: Mary Wilson, James Mogan and Murray Mogan. Donley was a veteran of WWII, having served as an orderly in the medical corps before pursuing his studies at St Michael's College at the University of Toronto. He was a retired teacher-librarian with the North York Board of Education and taught at York Mills Collegiate for more than 20 years. In his younger days, he volunteered with the Society of St Vincent de Paul at Blessed Sacrament Parish and with numerous parish committees. Family and friends fondly remember Donley's absolute love of all things creative, whether poetry, art, music, theatre, opera, dance or film. In the 1960s, he gave one of his students, a budding artist, free rein to paint the kitchen and other parts of his home to look like something out of a fairy tale. He was a true original who had an impact on everyone he met. Heartfelt thanks go to Dr Alena Hung and the wonderful nursing and support staff on Unit K2E at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre who cared for Donley in the last 10 months of his life. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral mass will be held. If desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through: www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020